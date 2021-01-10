Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.15 Million

Equities analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will post sales of $58.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.15 million. Genco Shipping & Trading posted sales of $63.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year sales of $194.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $194.66 million to $194.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $223.41 million, with estimates ranging from $208.21 million to $238.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Genco Shipping & Trading.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. The firm had revenue of $54.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.10 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GNK. BidaskClub raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,980 shares of company stock worth $1,689,575. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 34.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 352.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNK traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.50. 1,948,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,232. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $355.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.