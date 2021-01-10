GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GDS has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC upgraded GDS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on GDS in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered GDS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. GDS has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.89.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $103.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.85 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.68. GDS has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $103.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.31). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $224.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.74 million. As a group, research analysts expect that GDS will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of GDS by 1,758,000.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 175,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,005,000 after purchasing an additional 175,800 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in GDS by 29.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GDS in the second quarter valued at $5,537,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in GDS by 54.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 35,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in GDS in the second quarter valued at $2,127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

