GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) – Equities researchers at Desjardins increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will earn $1.49 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.46.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$365.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$352.78 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GDI. CIBC raised their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of GDI stock opened at C$45.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.51. The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 33.79. GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$24.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.49.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

