GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) PT Raised to C$47.00 at CIBC

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports.

GDI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$46.50 to C$46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) alerts:

Shares of GDI opened at C$45.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 33.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$43.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.51. GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$24.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$365.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$352.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 1.6575737 earnings per share for the current year.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.