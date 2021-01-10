GCP Student Living PLC (DIGS.L) (LON:DIGS) Shares Up 1.8%

GCP Student Living PLC (DIGS.L) (LON:DIGS)’s share price shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 144 ($1.88) and last traded at GBX 144 ($1.88). 1,557,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 729,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141.40 ($1.85).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 141.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 130.45. The stock has a market cap of £655.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. GCP Student Living PLC (DIGS.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

In other GCP Student Living PLC (DIGS.L) news, insider Marlene Wood bought 12,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £13,652.80 ($17,837.47).

About GCP Student Living PLC (DIGS.L) (LON:DIGS)

GCP Student Living plc was the first real estate investment trust in the UK to focus on student residential assets. The Company seeks to provide shareholders with attractive total returns in the longer term through the potential for modest capital appreciation and regular, sustainable, long-term dividends with RPI inflation-linked income characteristics.

