GameCredits (GAME) Price Reaches $0.0524 on Exchanges

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for $0.0524 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $6.96 million and approximately $175,731.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.30 or 0.00440926 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 213.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000180 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000204 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,904,969 coins. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

