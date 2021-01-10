FY2021 EPS Estimates for RLI Corp. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) – B. Riley upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of RLI in a research note issued on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $2.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.50. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $233.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.28 million. RLI had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

RLI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $106.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. RLI has a 12-month low of $66.02 and a 12-month high of $110.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.75.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a boost from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 37.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of RLI by 99.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 21.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of RLI in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RLI in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in RLI in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.