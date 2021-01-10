FY2020 EPS Estimates for Northern Trust Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the asset manager will earn $6.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NTRS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.41.

Northern Trust stock opened at $96.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.34. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $109.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,481,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,545,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,094 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 9.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $188,138,000 after acquiring an additional 203,746 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,940,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,319,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,143,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,037,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,291,000 after acquiring an additional 46,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total transaction of $942,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $1,497,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,346 shares of company stock worth $6,100,497 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

