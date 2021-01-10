FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) Issued By Cormark (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.46. Cormark also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AEM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$95.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$117.00.

Shares of TSE AEM opened at C$91.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$89.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$98.42. The stock has a market cap of C$22.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of C$43.25 and a twelve month high of C$117.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $0.466 dividend. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) news, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.10, for a total transaction of C$1,071,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,706,095.70. Also, Director Robert Gemmell sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.29, for a total transaction of C$199,360.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,792 shares in the company, valued at C$432,669.68. Insiders sold a total of 18,279 shares of company stock worth $1,818,511 over the last ninety days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

