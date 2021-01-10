FUZE Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $28,625.00 (FUZE)

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 10th. FUZE Token has a total market cap of $49,471.11 and approximately $28,625.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUZE Token token can now be bought for $64.36 or 0.00160858 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FUZE Token has traded 103.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FUZE Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00023802 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00108770 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $263.43 or 0.00658412 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.66 or 0.00231607 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00056172 BTC.

FUZE Token Token Profile

FUZE Token’s total supply is 769 tokens. FUZE Token’s official website is fuzetoken.net . FUZE Token’s official message board is medium.com/@fuzetoken

Buying and Selling FUZE Token

FUZE Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUZE Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUZE Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUZE Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUZE Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUZE Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.