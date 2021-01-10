FUTURAX (FTXT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded down 96.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. FUTURAX has a total market capitalization of $11,781.98 and approximately $1,077.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FUTURAX has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar. One FUTURAX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Fatbtc, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FUTURAX alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00044774 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001412 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002883 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002515 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FUTURAX is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

FUTURAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Fatbtc, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUTURAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUTURAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.