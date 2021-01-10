Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Price Up 12.4%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares rose 12.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $66.72 and last traded at $64.53. Approximately 6,571,409 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 5,455,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.43.

FUTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 76.82 and a beta of 1.78.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $122.08 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in Futu during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

About Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

