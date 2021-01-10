Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Futu from a c rating to a d- rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $64.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.05. Futu has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $66.72. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.82 and a beta of 1.78.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $122.08 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 208.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 815,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,351,000 after acquiring an additional 551,631 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 15,147.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 766,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,832,000 after acquiring an additional 761,025 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 406,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,642,000 after acquiring an additional 115,059 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the 3rd quarter worth $4,059,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Futu by 82.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 46,891 shares during the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

