Fundamenta (FMTA) Market Capitalization Achieves $108,063.52

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $108,063.52 and $429,684.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded up 66.6% against the dollar. One Fundamenta token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00024403 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00109731 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 58.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.51 or 0.00715140 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00219421 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00054422 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,546,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,635 tokens. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

Fundamenta can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.