Fulton Bank N.A. Reduces Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,997 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $107.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.60. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $124.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Best Buy from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.10.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

