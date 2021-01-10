Fulton Bank N.A. Makes New $219,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 19,623 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,937,000 after purchasing an additional 14,503 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,666,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,893,000 after buying an additional 44,950 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWN opened at $139.57 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $141.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.98.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

