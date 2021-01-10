Fulton Bank N.A. Invests $203,000 in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 20,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF opened at $36.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $37.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.11). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. TheStreet cut Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $24.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.19.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.