Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,504,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,814,000 after buying an additional 10,943 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 845,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,337,000 after buying an additional 57,729 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 76.7% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 783,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,436,000 after purchasing an additional 340,210 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 148.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 762,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,673,000 after acquiring an additional 455,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 0.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 651,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter.

SRCL stock opened at $70.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.20. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.45 and a 12 month high of $79.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.60.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.63 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

