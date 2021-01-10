Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in UGI were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 3rd quarter worth about $509,000. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of UGI by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 130,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 43,117 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of UGI by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 208,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 29,221 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 3rd quarter worth about $971,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

In other UGI news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $483,097.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,629.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $684,720.00. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

UGI stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.83. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.01.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.19. UGI had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. UGI’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

