Fulton Bank N.A. Has $246,000 Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in S&P Global by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 38,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,661,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,886,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.71.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $326.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.32. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

