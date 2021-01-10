Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $139.57 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $141.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.98.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

