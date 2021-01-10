Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires New Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBR. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth $12,811,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,049.0% during the second quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 248,520 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 226,890 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 50.2% during the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,792,615 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,825,000 after purchasing an additional 599,415 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBR opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77. The company has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.81. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $15.88.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

