frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on frontdoor from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut frontdoor from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on frontdoor in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Get frontdoor alerts:

FTDR opened at $52.10 on Wednesday. frontdoor has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $52.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.57.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 104.88% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that frontdoor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the second quarter valued at $909,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the third quarter valued at $2,270,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 240.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 28,534 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 22.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.