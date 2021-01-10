Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $160.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $118.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Freshpet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Freshpet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $147.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.51. Freshpet has a one year low of $40.79 and a one year high of $149.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,344.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Freshpet will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 5,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.80, for a total value of $732,290.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,117,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Kassar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 85,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,646,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,406 shares of company stock worth $6,328,749. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,913,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,719,000 after purchasing an additional 775,811 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,102,000 after purchasing an additional 616,068 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 870,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,247,000 after purchasing an additional 313,423 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 455,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,121,000 after purchasing an additional 154,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,867,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

