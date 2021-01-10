Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FDP stock opened at $25.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.83. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $37.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $989.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 20,000 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $499,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,853,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,006,077.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

