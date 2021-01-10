Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s (FSNUY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Nord/LB

Nord/LB reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FSNUY. Barclays raised Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average is $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $14.01.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 4.99%. Analysts expect that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

