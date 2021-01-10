Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Street Properties Corp., a real estate investment trust, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in major U.S. markets. FSP’s strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on their top five markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP’s primary real estate operations include property acquisitions and dispositions, leasing, development and asset management. FSP has also been a cyclical investor in San Diego, Silicon Valley, Greater Boston, Raleigh-Durham, and Greater Washington, DC, and will continue to monitor these markets, as well as other markets, for opportunistic investments. “

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.31.

Shares of FSP stock opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.37. Franklin Street Properties has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $8.25.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.21).

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

