Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FBM shares. Truist cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stephens downgraded Foundation Building Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Foundation Building Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 42.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 208,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 61,776 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 64,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 24,712 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.26. The stock had a trading volume of 173,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,274. Foundation Building Materials has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $832.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.78.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $521.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.57 million. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

