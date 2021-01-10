Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Down 7.3%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) shares fell 7.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.36 and last traded at $8.65. 5,824,090 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 6,017,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSM. CIBC boosted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortuna Silver Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.97.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $83.44 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 83.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 14.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

