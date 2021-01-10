ForTube Price Reaches $0.0148 on Major Exchanges (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. In the last week, ForTube has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One ForTube token can now be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ForTube has a total market capitalization of $6.47 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00042694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00037641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.48 or 0.00331629 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,527.49 or 0.04004946 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00014416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00014643 BTC.

ForTube Profile

FOR is a token. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 tokens. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home

ForTube Token Trading

ForTube can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ForTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ForTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

