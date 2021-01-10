Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FTAI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.82.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock opened at $21.89 on Thursday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.35.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.17). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 31.23%. The firm had revenue of $83.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 88.3% in the second quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 22,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 9.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 53.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.1% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 35,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 32,380 shares during the period. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

