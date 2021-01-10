Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.56

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.56 and last traded at $47.56, with a volume of 63 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.66.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.63, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $331.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.60 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 0.94%. Research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

