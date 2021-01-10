FLETA (FLETA) Price Down 0.1% This Week

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 10th. One FLETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including GDAC and DigiFinex. FLETA has a total market capitalization of $4.49 million and approximately $4,835.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FLETA has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00024262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00111478 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.14 or 0.00627028 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00237662 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00054236 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00012907 BTC.

FLETA Profile

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,088,170,540 tokens. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FLETA is fleta.io . FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain

Buying and Selling FLETA

FLETA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

