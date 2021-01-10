Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Trading 5% Higher

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) traded up 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.78 and last traded at $17.65. 467,189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 611,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FPRX shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from $9.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of $671.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 4.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.03.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 554.71% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 416,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,032,822.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FPRX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 234.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 115,767 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

