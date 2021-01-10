Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $826.04 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) will report $826.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $842.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $805.00 million. Five Below posted sales of $687.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $476.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.91 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIVE. BidaskClub raised Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Five Below from $150.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Five Below from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Five Below from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.78.

In related news, EVP George Hill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $809,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,546.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 35,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $5,747,483.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,228 shares in the company, valued at $41,296,266.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,461 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,259 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 43.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 62.5% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 46.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at $59,000.

FIVE traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.80. The stock had a trading volume of 680,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,406. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.55 and a 200 day moving average of $131.46. Five Below has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $186.04.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

