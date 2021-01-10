Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $826.04 Million

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) will report $826.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $842.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $805.00 million. Five Below posted sales of $687.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $476.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.91 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIVE. BidaskClub raised Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Five Below from $150.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Five Below from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Five Below from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.78.

In related news, EVP George Hill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $809,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,546.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 35,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $5,747,483.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,228 shares in the company, valued at $41,296,266.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,461 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,259 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 43.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 62.5% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 46.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at $59,000.

FIVE traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.80. The stock had a trading volume of 680,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,406. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.55 and a 200 day moving average of $131.46. Five Below has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $186.04.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five Below (FIVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.