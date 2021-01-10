FirstGroup’s (FGROY) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded FirstGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC cut FirstGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

FGROY stock opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. FirstGroup has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.71.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

