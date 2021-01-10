First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FINN opened at $11,700.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11,377.70. First National of Nebraska has a fifty-two week low of $7,510.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11,700.00.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $90.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from First National of Nebraska’s previous None dividend of $30.00.

First National of Nebraska, Inc operates as a holding company for First National Bank of Omaha. The Bank engages in consumer, commercial, real estate, and agricultural lending and retail deposit activities in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and other nearby states.

