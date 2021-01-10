First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.75.

FMBH stock opened at $35.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $588.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.84. First Mid Bancshares has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $37.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.82.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $46.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.20 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 8.05%. On average, research analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from First Mid Bancshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 5,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $181,332.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 212,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,492,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMBH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 400.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 29.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

