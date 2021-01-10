First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $109.89 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to announce sales of $109.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $107.78 million and the highest is $112.15 million. First Industrial Realty Trust posted sales of $110.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $445.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $443.52 million to $447.89 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $452.74 million, with estimates ranging from $441.37 million to $465.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $116.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.44 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FR. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 156.5% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 74.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FR opened at $41.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.29. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

