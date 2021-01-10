First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Busey’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BUSE. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Busey from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Busey from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Busey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of First Busey from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Busey has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $27.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.13.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $102.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. Equities research analysts expect that First Busey will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in First Busey by 702.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in First Busey by 61.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 456.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey during the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey during the third quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

