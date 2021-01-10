First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Receives $33.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FBNC. TheStreet raised First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. G.Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Gabelli lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

First Bancorp stock opened at $36.19 on Thursday. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.50.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $76.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.19 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.23%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $1,020,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,192.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $243,648.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,489.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBNC. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $2,897,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 655.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 87,221 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $1,142,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 304,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 51,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,427,000 after buying an additional 45,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

