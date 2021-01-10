Fireball (FIRE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.00

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded 70.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Fireball token can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fireball has traded down 77.1% against the US dollar. Fireball has a total market cap of $8,508.86 and $1.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00104896 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.89 or 0.00302151 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00012984 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000160 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002218 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012370 BTC.

About Fireball

Fireball is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 20,141 tokens. Fireball’s official website is fireball.network. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fireball

Fireball can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fireball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fireball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

