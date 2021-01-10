FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (FA.L) (LON:FA) Stock Price Down 2.6%

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (FA.L) (LON:FA) shares dropped 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.39 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.25). Approximately 48,054 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.50 ($0.25).

The stock has a market cap of £29.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99.

In other FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (FA.L) news, insider John Conoley bought 12,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £2,069.92 ($2,704.36).

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, AngelEye, FireAngel Pro and Specification, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as CO sensors.

