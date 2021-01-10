Fintech Acquisition Corp V’s (OTCMKTS:FTCVU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on January 13th

Fintech Acquisition Corp V’s (OTCMKTS:FTCVU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, January 13th. Fintech Acquisition Corp V had issued 21,800,000 shares in its IPO on December 4th. The total size of the offering was $218,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FTCVU opened at $10.70 on Friday. Fintech Acquisition Corp V has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

Get Fintech Acquisition Corp V alerts:

Fintech Acquisition Corp V Company Profile

There is no company description available for Fintech Acquisition V Corp.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.