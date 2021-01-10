Financial Contrast: CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) vs. Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN)

CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) and Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CBM Bancorp and Capitol Federal Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBM Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Capitol Federal Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

Capitol Federal Financial has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.50%. Given Capitol Federal Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Capitol Federal Financial is more favorable than CBM Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares CBM Bancorp and Capitol Federal Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBM Bancorp 7.07% 1.29% 0.31% Capitol Federal Financial 19.88% 4.98% 0.69%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CBM Bancorp and Capitol Federal Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBM Bancorp $9.63 million 5.20 $910,000.00 N/A N/A Capitol Federal Financial $324.58 million 5.69 $64.54 million $0.47 28.30

Capitol Federal Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CBM Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

CBM Bancorp has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capitol Federal Financial has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.7% of CBM Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of CBM Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Capitol Federal Financial beats CBM Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CBM Bancorp Company Profile

CBM Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans. It also invests in various investment securities. The company operates through a main office located in Baltimore County, Maryland; and three branch offices located in Arbutus, Bel Air, and Pasadena, Maryland. CBM Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits. It also provides various loan products, such as one- to four-family residential real estate loans; construction-to-permanent loans; consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, vehicle loans, and loans secured by savings deposits; and commercial real estate loans that include various property types, which comprise hotels, office and retail buildings, senior housing facilities, and multi-family dwellings. In addition, the company offers mobile, telephone, and online banking services, as well as bill payment services; operates a call center; invests in various securities; and engages in the real estate businesses. It operates a network of 54 branches, including 45 traditional branches and 9 in-store branches located in nine counties throughout Kansas and three counties in Missouri. The company serves the metropolitan areas of Topeka, Wichita, Lawrence, Manhattan, Emporia, and Salina, Kansas, as well as the metropolitan area of greater Kansas City. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, Kansas.

