Fiii Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (FIII)

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. During the last seven days, Fiii has traded 50.5% higher against the dollar. One Fiii coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and CoinEgg. Fiii has a market capitalization of $57,406.22 and $502.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00024000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00110650 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.83 or 0.00638760 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00231609 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00055089 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012830 BTC.

Fiii Profile

Fiii launched on September 12th, 2018. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. The official website for Fiii is fiii.io . The official message board for Fiii is medium.com/@fiiilab.io . Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Fiii

Fiii can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fiii directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fiii should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fiii using one of the exchanges listed above.

