Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

RACE has been the topic of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $207.70.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $217.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.94, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $127.73 and a 52 week high of $233.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.90.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.21 million. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RACE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ferrari by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Ferrari by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. 32.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

