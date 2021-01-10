F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) PT Raised to $182.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $154.00 to $182.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.83% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on F5 Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.79.

Shares of FFIV opened at $191.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $200.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total value of $34,024.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,806.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total value of $360,916.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,609.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,121 shares of company stock worth $3,375,639. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the third quarter worth about $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 381.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 144.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter worth about $64,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

