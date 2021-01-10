F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) PT Raised to $182.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $154.00 to $182.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.83% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on F5 Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.79.
Shares of FFIV opened at $191.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $200.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total value of $34,024.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,806.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total value of $360,916.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,609.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,121 shares of company stock worth $3,375,639. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the third quarter worth about $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 381.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 144.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter worth about $64,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
F5 Networks Company Profile
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
