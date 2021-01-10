F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for F.N.B. in a report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens lowered shares of F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $307.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

In other news, Director Mary Jo Dively bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,355.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,620 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,357,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,683,000 after buying an additional 1,201,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 89,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 16,706 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 104,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 15,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 104,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

