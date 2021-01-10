Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $122.00 price target on the online travel company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Expedia is currently suffering from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Disruptions in the global travel space resulting in softness in travel trends remain major overhangs for the company’s bookings. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. Additionally, sluggishness in the trivago segment remains another headwind. Further, weakening momentum across retail and B2B segments of the company is impacting its top line negatively. Nevertheless, improving performance of Vrbo remains a positive. Also, cost-saving initiatives of the company are acting as tailwinds. Further, its strong supply acquisition efforts and product innovation endeavors are other positives. However, intensifying competition in the online travel space remains a risk. Further, leveraged balance sheet of the company is a major concern.”

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Expedia Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.07.

Shares of EXPE opened at $144.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $147.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.56. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was down 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -8.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $1,491,524.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,376.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,611 shares of company stock worth $1,997,591 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 802.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 397 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 517 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 804.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 615 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

